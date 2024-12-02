Alipay Plus expands digital services to UAE transportation and tax refund

Alipay+, the cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions provider, has announced new partnerships with key industries and government bodies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, enabling international visitors to travel seamlessly across the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Chinese visitors to the UAE can now instantly receive their tax refunds at airports.











Seamless taxi payments and e-wallet convenience for Chinese visitors

Alipay's digital services, now available in the UAE's major destinations, come ahead of the traditional peak travel season for the Chinese New Year. The region is emerging as one of the most sought-after holiday destinations for Chinese visitors.

In Abu Dhabi, travellers can scan the QR code on the POS terminal with around 6,000 taxis, while in Dubai, they can scan the QR code on the taxi meter with around 11,000 taxis. This digital service covers most UAE attractions, conveniently connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi for travellers in the UAE.

To enable this functionality, Alipay+ has collaborated with local partners in the UAE, including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Network International in Dubai, and Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Payby, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) in Abu Dhabi.

The supported e-wallets include Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR China), MPay (Macao SAR China), Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, Toss Pay (South Korea), OCBC (Singapore), Touch&Go (Malaysia), GCash (The Philippines), TrueMoney (Thailand), Tinaba (Italy), and more.





Real-time tax refund service with Alipay for Chinese visitors

A real-time tax refund service at major UAE airports is now live for Chinese visitors through a new partnership between Alipay and Planet Tax Free, the global tax refund agency.

Upon arrival at the airports' customs counter, Chinese visitors can instantly receive their tax refund through the innovative Alipay tax refund mini-programme by scanning the QR code displayed at the counter and presenting their Alipay code to the staff. This solution, provided by Alipay+, is expected to cover more e-wallets in the near future.