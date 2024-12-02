Alipay, PAYSBUY allow Chinese tourists to pay via mobile app in Thailand

Through the partnership, PAYSBUY launched PAYSBUY Alipay Online-to-Offline (Alipay O2O) service that integrates Alipay mobile payment service into its online payment, which enables merchants and businesses to accept online payments for the purchases of goods and services by Chinese customers in CNY, nationmultimedia.com reports.

Ant Financial Services Group said that Alipay has over 450 million active users. Over 10 million Chinese tourists are expected to travel to Thailand in 2016.

Currently over 70.000 overseas retailers, including restaurants, shopping malls, duty-free shops and convenient stores, support Alipay, over 10.000 stores being in Thailand. Alipay is a payment platform that connects merchants and Chinese customers.

PAYSBUY Alipay Online-to-Offline service is available at 4 branches of King Power. The partnership between PAYSBUY and Alipay enhances Chinese tourist experience in Thailand and allows PAYSBUY to bring its payment services to retail merchants serving Chinese tourists.