Alipay+ partners with Saudi Tourism Authority





Saudi Tourism Authority and Ant Group signed a MoU to explore introducing Alipay+'s suite of unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions to Saudi Arabia to further expand Alipay+’s global coverage.









The Middle East leads the world in terms of tourism rebound. Between January and July 2023, tourist arrivals in the region were 20% above the pre-pandemic levels according to a UN World Tourism Organization report . Globally, cross-border travel is also on the rise.







The press release highlights that with the addition of Alipay+, visitors to Saudi will be able to have a more integrated payment experience by using their familiar home payment methods while exploring new places. Moreover, this initiative is intended to help boost the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, as well as foster closer ties between the people from Saudi Arabia and China.





According to the press release, officials from the Saudi Tourism Authority state that this collaboration would be able to enhance the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia as a destination for international visitors and contribute to their vision of becoming a global tourism hub.





Introduced by Ant Group, Alipay+ aims to enable local businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and reach regional and global consumers through one-time integration. Alipay+ is now accepted in over 50 markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.





About Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Alipay+ is able to provide cross-border tourists with a range of features to further enhance their travel experiences. Visitors can make payments using their preferred home payment methods at various merchants, including restaurants, retailers, hotels, and tourist attractions, minimising the need for cash transactions.





About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.