Alipay+ partners with Macau government to boost local consumption





Following this collaboration, Macau merchants can offer their products and services through Alipay+ inside one of the most popular e-wallets in Hong Kong, AlipayHK. This change was made to attract more travellers to use the new technology provided by the company, as well as to boost and optimise local consumption since inter-city travel is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Customers of AlipayHK will have the possibility to find features of shops, merchants, and businesses from Macau inside of it, as well as their special offers for tourists. These include digital coupons inside the Alipay+ Rewards section, which will be available from 20th of January, along with the other services. The Alipay+ Rewards is a digital marketing platform developed by Alipay+, that partners with e-wallets to offer global businesses and brands a more secure and fast engagement with their worldwide customers, as well as offering incentives and exclusive services.

According to the Director of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, the online campaign of AlipayHK will promote local merchants and businesses, increasing their exposure and making Macau a more popular tourist destination. In the future, this will help connect local merchants with more tourists from other overseas markets through the Alipay+ suite, since the AlipayHK e-wallet has been accepted by nearly 90% of businesses and traders in Macau.





Alipay+’s expansion strategy and development

Offering unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions, Alipay+ is a company that connects its customers with multiple available e-wallets and payment methods from different geographies, by collaborating with partners around the world. Merchants can use Alipay+ to access their preferred payment method while making fast and secure transactions in different markets globally.

Earlier this month, the tech giant Ant Group payment solution planned to enable greater QR code payment connectivity for Asian tourists in the Chinese marketplace. Alipay+ is looking to offer cash-free and mobile-friendly travel experiences for all Asian tourists that are coming to mainland China. Either for shopping, travelling, or business reason, Asian customers that are AlipayHK users can pay for their metro rides in Shenzhen through their local app.

In early December of 2022, Alipay+ announced its partnership with Asia United Bank (AUB) to enable HelloMoney for cross-border payments when customers travel abroad. Through this collaboration, HelloMoney was made available and accepted first in South Korea and Japan. The customers of HelloMoney from these countries have the opportunity to pay at local merchants accepting Alipay+ for shopping, convenience stores, transportation, dining, cafes, duty-free shops, restaurants, and other tourism facilities.

Currently, multiple businesses across Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian markets are embracing Alipay+ in order to connect with global digital payment methods through one-time integration.