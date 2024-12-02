Alipay+ partners with LankaPay

Alipay+ and LankaPay, Sri Lanka’s National Payment Network, signed a MoU to enhance inbound and outbound travel experiences through cross-border digital payments, allowing users of Alipay+ payment partners to complete payments at over 400,000 LankaQR merchants across Sri Lanka. The collaboration also enables Sri Lankans to leverage their LankaQR-enabled apps to scan and pay at Alipay+ merchants globally when travelling overseas.
The partnership’s objective
By the beginning of 2024, Alipay+ will enable users of Asian e-wallets from the region, including Hong Kong SAR, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, to use cashless payments when they travel to Sri Lanka by scanning LankaQR. According to the press release, more e-wallets are expected to connect in the near future.
Representatives from LankaPay stated that the partnership with Alipay+ allows them to facilitate cross-border transactions to support their vision of becoming a global participant in digital payments. Moreover, the collaboration aims to provide Asian tourists visiting Sri Lanka with increased convenience, as well as offer SME merchants an acceptable proposition, as they have low commission rates compared to card payments.
Moreover, by the end of 2024, all e-wallets supported by LankaPay will be accepted by Alipay+ global merchant network, allowing Sri Lankans travelling abroad to pay with their familiar home e-wallet. Currently, Alipay+ is accepted in more than 50 countries by millions of merchants. The two companies also partner to promote Sri Lanka as a tourist destination and tourism-related local businesses overseas. The collaboration comes as a response to the tourism growth in Sri Lanka
, the region experiencing more than 1 million visitors from January to September 2023, exceeding 720,000 in the whole of 2022.
Alipay+’s latest developments
By offering a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing, and digitalisation solutions, Alipay+ helps connect global merchants to consumers. Through its services, customers receive simplified payments and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Moreover, small and medium-sized businesses can leverage Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.
Recently, NEOPAY partnered
with Alipay+ to expand its digital payments offering for UAE-based merchants. Through this collaboration, NEOPAY aims to improve the overall payment experience for international visitors. The integration of Alipay+’s cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions is currently available at approximately 2,000 stores, including shopping malls, luxury stores, supermarkets, and restaurants across the UAE.
During the same period, Alipay+ collaborated
with the Saudi Tourism Authority to introduce its services to Saudi Arabia, aiming to provide a mobile payment experience for Asian tourists. Saudi Tourism Authority and Ant Group signed a MoU to introduce Alipay+’s suite of unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions to Saudia Arabia, further expanding its global coverage.