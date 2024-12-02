Alipay+ partners with Japan merchants to boost travel experience

Alipay+ now provides its cross-border digital payments and marketing capabilities to boost international tourism in Japan, catering to the needs of foreign travellers who are looking to shop and pay in the country.





Universal fun and payments

Universal Studios Japan is the latest partner that joined Alipay+’s expanding network. Under a joint agreement, the theme park will introduce a QR code cross-border digital payments solution, accepting some of the region’s most popular e-wallets, to provide a seamless, secure, and smooth payment experience for international travellers.

The latest partnership allows tourists from different countries, including China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand to enjoy everything the theme park has to offer in Japan, by using their smartphones only. Alipay+ provides a seamless payments infrastructure that integrates with tourists’ preferred payment apps. The solution will be available at ticket booths, retail shops, souvenir shops, and restaurants within the park.

At the same time, Universal Studios Japan will leverage Alipay+’s marketing solutions to conduct special campaigns and attract digital-savvy tourists through a series of coupon promotions.

Making payments easy, quick, and secure is part of Japan’s governmental philosophy that aims to contribute to the reconstruction of tourism, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Allowing customers from Asian countries to pay through their preferred local payment app will lead to an enhanced shopping experience and boosted shopping sprees for tourists.

As Japan reopens to individual partners, Alipay+’s over one million merchants onboard will encourage SMEs to provide superior tourist and commercial facilities, catering to the needs of international tourists and, ultimately, generate more revenue. Alipay+ consists of over one billion users in the Asian region, which represents an extremely offering market for Japanese SMEs. Investing in digitalisation and integrating with Alipay+, Japanese merchants can create a frictionless payment experience and attract more cross-border customers.

Reopening borders

The Nippon country has recently lifted the daily cap on inbound arrivals and resumed a visa waiver policy, being close to a full reopening for international tourists. The policy shift will begin on 11 October 2022 and comes after nearly two and a half years of restrictions.

The expansion of Alipay+ in the region is in line with the most recent studies showing that the country has seen a steady increase of mobile payment usage and more people are keen on adopting contactless payments and digital lifestyles.

Currently, users of seven mobile payment platforms (including Alipay, AlipayHK, EZ-Link, Kakao Pay, GCash, Touch’n’Go e-wallet, and TrueMoney) can now make payments in Japan through their smartphones, in their preferred local e-wallet.