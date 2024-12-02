Alipay partners Wirecard to launch Body Shop stores in London for Chinese tourists

The launch, which will take place on October 1st, offers Alipay payment method for Chinese tourists.

For retailers, the app offers a way to make use of Alipay payment acceptance: a customer making a cashless payment with their Alipay App needs to show the retailer the barcode on their smartphone display.

Retailer is required to enter the amount payable into the ‘Scan Alipay’ App on a mobile device and then scan the QR code on the customer’s smartphone. Payment processing and acquiring is handled by Wirecard.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.