Alipay partners Stripe, enables Chinese consumers to shop globally

Stripe will roll out support for Alipay in a beta or test, allowing users to pay for items at online checkouts with email addresses and six-digit text message codes.

Stripe enables developers to complete transactions without setting up merchant accounts and dealing with banks. The service is customised for web developers who want to make the application according to their specific requirements. The API allows developers to build their own payment forms avoiding PCI requirements and accepts payments by using minimal coding.

In recent news, Alipay has launched a virtual All Pass that turns a mobile phone into a metro card usable in multiple cities, online media outlet ecns.cn reports.