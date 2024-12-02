Alipay partners GNC for more wellness products to Chinese consumers

As of July, 2017, all of Alipay’s users can purchase GNC’s vitamins, supplements, minerals, herbs, sports nutrition, diet, and energy products using Alipay to pay on GNC.com.

The partnership is part of GNC’s effort to serve the Chinese consumers buying health and nutritional products from the US. China’s vitamins and dietary-supplement market is expected to increase to USD 28.7 billion by 2021, according to Euromonitor International.

Alipay is the world’s largest mobile and online payment platform, with over 520 million active users and over 200 domestic financial institution partners. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China, with over 10 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accepting Alipay across China.