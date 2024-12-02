Alipay partners Concardis to provide Chinese consumers with a new payment method

Through Concardis, the German merchants are able to offer Chinese tourists a payment method they are accustomed to and gives them the same experience abroad as in China.

In addition, it helps Chinese tourists to avoid exchanging money in advance. Through this partnership, Alipay solution can be easily integrated by all merchants of Concardis.

This solution can be integrated with a software update into the POS terminal and no additional infrastructure is needed for merchants to accept Alipay.

The Global Lifestyle Platform in the Alipay App adapts to the location of the user and informs about nearby merchants including offers, ratings and reviews. On the terminal, a QR code is generated, which the consumer scans with the Alipay app.