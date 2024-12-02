Alipay partners Airbnb for US expansion

As per the agreement, Alipay will expand in the US by becoming a payment option for Airbnb. Previously, Chinese travelers looking to use Airbnb had to pay using international credit cards, which many Chinese consumers do not have. Users can also log into Airbnb through the microblogging website Weibo.

The tie-up will allow Chinese travelers to pay for their lodging in RMB using their Alipay accounts while the owners overseas get paid in their home currencies through bank transfers.

Alipay offers payment and escrow services for transactions on Alibaba Group’s marketplaces as well as to third parties in China.

In recent news, Alipay has entered an agreement with payment technology provider Zooz.