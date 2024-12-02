Alipay offers new biometric facial recognition POS device

In comparison to the original, the Dragonfly 2 is smaller and lighter, making it portable. The device measures two inches less, its thickness has been reduced by a third and its weight by half, and it can be folded to make it the size of a book. Moreover, it has a precise next-generation 3D camera system with a wider capture area. It works in various lighting conditions so merchants do not have to change store lighting.

The Ant Financial subsidiary’s device has been deployed to more than 300 cities across China, including at Hong Kong International Airport duty free stores. Further, Alipay suggests that the large-scale commercialisation of its facial recognition service has driven the employment of 500,000 people in the industry for research and development, production, installation, and commissioning since 2018.