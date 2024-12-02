Alipay now available in all Starbucks across South Korea

Alipay is the first third-party mobile-based payment method enabled nationwide at Starbucks in Korea. Adding to the ease of use, Chinese travelers can pay for their beverages in RMB via Alipay.

Alipay has also seen a presence at Pyeongchang and Gangreung, making it convenient for Chinese Olympics spectators to pay with ease in South Korea. Around 400 merchants around the area accept Alipay. More than half of these are convenience stores; others include local restaurants, over 20 Starbucks locations, and retail stores.

Merchants in South Korea started to accept Alipay in 2015 and the mobile payment method is now available at various types of merchants across South Korea, including convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, department stores, duty-free shops and retail brands. Alipay users can also enjoy instant tax refund at four major airports in South Korea.