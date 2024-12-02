Alipay launches tax refund service for Chinese shoppers travelling to Europe

In addition to the standard refund methods of cash or credit card, Alipay’s 400 million registered users will be able to have their VAT refunds paid directly into their Alipay accounts, moodiereport.com reports.

Premier Tax Free, a player in tax free shopping and international credit card processing, works with over 150,000 retail stores worldwide and around half of the world’s luxury brands. According to iResearch, Alipay ranked first in China’s online payment market, representing the largest share (49.2%) of gross merchandise volume in the third quarter of 2014. Alipay offers payment for transactions on Alibaba Group’s marketplaces as well as to third parties in China.

French luxury department store Printemps was one of the first Premier Tax Free retailers to roll out this Alipay refund option. Shoppers can select this refund choice when using their self-service tax free kiosks, which allows them to generate their own tax free forms. This service is now available at a select number of retailers in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland, with more countries to follow.