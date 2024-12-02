Alipay+ launches in San Marino through BKN301

The project was presented at The Market San Marino in the presence of the Bodies and Institutions that have made it possible. The meeting aimed to show the operators of The Market San Marino the features of this new digital payment and marketing solution.

The integration of Alipay + within BKN301 payment methods will allow the company to open up to new international markets and welcome a new pool of customers from the East, explained BKN301 officials.

Alipay+ includes the major payment wallets used in Asia. Across merchants’ payment terminals and mobile apps, Alipay+ provides a single solution and same QR code for payments from all the digital payment tools it supports. With one-time integration, acquirers and their merchants can access all existing and later-onboarded digital payment methods brought by Alipay+.