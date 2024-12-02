Alipay introduces new money market funds to Yue Bao platform

The new funds, managed by Bosera Asset Management and Zhong Ou Asset Management will be integrated into Yu’e Bao alongside the platform’s one existing money market fund, managed by Tianhong Asset Management, starting from May 4, 2018.

Yu’e Bao users will have the choice of three money market funds with which to generate returns on their spare cash. The subscription of newly introduced funds will be made available to some Yu’e Bao users first, and rolled out to cover the rest in batches.

Yu’e Bao is an online spare cash management platform within the Alipay app that is designed to enable users to manage their spare funds. Users can access the funds in their Yu’e Bao account to make online and offline purchases.