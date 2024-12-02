Alipay+ introduces additional e-wallets in Thailand

















As per the information detailed in the press release, all 14,500 7-Eleven stores located in the region can accept digital payments from tourists via 13 payment apps through Alipay+. The move further improves the platform’s digitisation efforts to meet the increased demand of tourists ahead of the travel season. The integration of the new e-wallets was made possible by Counter Service, which connects Alipay+ to 7-Eleven stores.Considering current events, including the Chinese New Year, the region is expected to attract one million foreign tourists in 2024, with this being projected to generate USD 800 million for Thailand’s economy. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s data, the highest arrivals are assumed to be tourists coming from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong SAR, while Taiwan is expected to contribute with 22,700 visitors. The Chinese New Year holiday represents a major economic enhancement for Thailand, supporting the tourism industry and generating employment opportunities.

Alipay+’s development strategy

Recently, the cross-border mobile payments and marketing platform operated by Ant International enabled nine additional international e-wallets in Thailand, which can be leveraged at 7-Eleven, including MyPB by Public Bank Berhad from Malaysia, Naver Pay and Toss Pay from South Korea, Changi Pay and OCBC Digital from Singapore, GCash from Philippines, Hipay from Mongolia, Mpay from Macao SAR, China, and Tinaba from Italy. Alipay has been accepted in Thailand since 2015, while AlipayHK, Kakao Pay, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet have been accepted since 2023.



According to Counter Service’s officials, the company focuses on solidifying and increasing digital payment channels for 7-Eleven stores nationwide and offers daily conveniences, including financial services, insurance, and entertainment. Taking into account the increasing travel demand, Counter Service intends to accommodate, connect, and cater to tourists with cashless options and convenience services. Representatives from Ant International underlined that Thailand is a popular travel destination for tourists worldwide and the company aims to support the digitalisation of the tourism sector. By collaborating with local merchants and partners, such as the TAT, Ant International plans to attract more Asian tourists to Thailand, developing a more convenient and efficient experience for travellers, as well as helping businesses benefit from tourism growth. Prior to the increase in visitors, 7-Eleven Thailand and Alipay+ are set to jointly launch a promotion for the latter’s partner users, with coupons of up to 50% savings.



Currently, Alipay+ operates across 57 markets and connects over 88 million global merchants cross-border to 1.5 billion accounts on over 25 e-wallets and payment apps. The platform aims to continue to expand its merchant coverage in Thailand, which now has retail, lifestyle, and tourism spots, such as malls under Central Retail Corporation and The Mall Group, and local brands like King Power and Jim Thompson.