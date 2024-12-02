Enabled through its partnership with NETS, Alipay+ is now integrated into SGQR and becomes available as one of the payment schemes at about 11,000 stalls at NEA hawker centres in Singapore, as well as HDB coffee shops, wet markets and JTC industrial canteens. Users of Alipay+ partner e-wallets can pay via SGQR displayed at stalls by opening their home e-wallet apps and scanning the SGQR. What is SGQR?





What is SGQR?

SGQR is a unified payment QR code. It is a single standardised QR code for e-payments and combines multiple payment schemes into a single SGQR label. Consumers just need to look out for the SGQR label to see which payment options a merchant accepts.





Making QR payments with Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions designed to enable businesses to process a wide range of mobile payment methods through one-time integration and simple technical adaption. Alipay+ currently supports six partner e-wallets in Singapore, including Alipay from Chinese mainland, AlipayHK from Hong Kong SAR, China, Touch ‘n Go eWallet from Malaysia, GCash from the Philippines, TrueMoney from Thailand, and Kakao Pay from South Korea. Alipay, one of Alipay+’s e-wallet partners has been integrated into SGQR earlier since 2019.

Officials from Alipay+ said that with Alipay+’s integration into SGQR, it makes it more convenient for foreigners traveling to Singapore, by enabling them to pay with their home e-wallets, which they are familiar with. Tourists no longer have to worry about trying to find the right amount of cash to pay in a bustling environment like hawker centres. They look forward to continuing to partner with NETS to drive digital payments innovation and acceptance, connecting thousands of merchants in Singapore with digital consumers in the region.





Further expanding digital payment solutions in Singapore

In addition to NETS, Ant Group (parent company of Alipay+) has also formed partnerships and collaborations including the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Changi Airport Group, Resorts World Sentosa, ComfortDelGro Taxi, and many other local merchants and brands to bring digital payment solutions to enhance the travel experience in Singapore.

Data from STB shows that more tourists are visiting Singapore. From January to March 2023, there was a month-on-month increase in the number of international visitors, with Asian tourists forming majority of arrivals. Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, China, and Thailand are in the top ten for visitor arrivals to Singapore in the first quarter, as per the press release.