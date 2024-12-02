Alipay inks deal with Uber for Chinese trekker-focused global collaboration

Uber and Alipay’s collaboration enables in-app integration at a global scale, making international travel even quicker for Alipay’s over 450 million active users, who can now request and pay for rides with the push of a button on their smartphones.

This integration is available internationally in 68 overseas countries and territories including the US, and 400+ cities across the world. Uber riders have been able to use Alipay to pay for their rides in the Chinese Mainland since 2014, and Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau since early 2016.

However, until now, Chinese riders using the Uber app internationally needed to connect a dual-currency credit card to their account, and were billed for their rides in USD. The partnership with Alipay will enable Uber riders to pay for their international rides directly in CNY using their connected Alipay accounts, eliminating the need for dual currency credit cards or currency conversion.

Since February 2015, Alipay has been sharing its technology with Paytm, an Indian payments provider, to promote financial solutions to those in India who have limited access. Alipay and Uber also announced a deepening of their collaborative global expansion efforts in India, through a similar strategy and product integration between Alipay, Uber and Paytm.