Alipay holds 75 percent of Alibaba transactions

Alibaba raised about USD 442 billion in fiscal year 2015-2016, according to The Nilson Report, businessinsider.com reports. The Nilson Report also estimates that Alipay processed USD 331.5 billion in online and mobile payments over that same time frame.

PayPal and Alipay have both enjoyed growth because they established themselves as primary payment options on popular online marketplaces eBay and Alibaba, respectively.