Alipay extends mobile payment services to over 300,000 merchants in Japan

According to the press release, at the beginning of 2018, 50,000 merchants in Japan accepted Alipay, amid a push by the Japanese government to drive greater adoption of mobile payments. Alipay’s e-wallet partners include TrueMoney in Thailand, GCash in the Philippines, kakaopay in the Republic of Korea, and Paytm in India.

Japan is one of the most popular destinations for holiday for Chinese tourists, according to statistics compiled by Alipay. More tourists are expected to visit Japan in the coming years and Alipay is working to help local merchants to provide tourists with the mobile payment experience that they are familiar with back home.

China is the largest tourism market for Japan, accounting for 27% of the 31 million tourists who visited the country in 2018. Tourists from Asia as a whole reached 26 million in 2018, accounting for more than 86% of Japan’s total visitor number.