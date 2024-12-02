Alipay+ extends foodpanda partnership to Malaysia through the Touch 'n Go eWallet

Through this partnership, foodpanda Malaysia’s customers can now benefit form food and grocery deliveries by paying through Touch ’n Go eWallet, one of the popular mobile wallets in Malaysia.











Taking advantage of the rise of digital payments

With contactless payments becoming more prevalent since 2019, users of Touch ’n Go eWallet are now able to purchase food and daily essentials through foodpanda Malaysia, one of the country’s quick commerce delivery platform. Customers can also benefit from instant cash discount at checkout via Touch ‘n Go eWallet when placing orders on foodpanda.

Officials from foodpanda said they are happy to be partnering with Alipay+ and TNG Digital to enable the usage of Touch ’n Go eWallet on their platform. Leveraging these synergies, they play their role in encouraging the adoption of digital payment for the convenience and safety of their merchants.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the on-demand food delivery market in Southeast Asia is expected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%, according to a 2022 report from research company Frost & Sullivan. The GMV was estimated to be at USD 15.2 billion in 2021. foodpanda Malaysia’s partnership with Touch ’n Go eWallet will tap into the eWallet’s more than 18 million registered users.

Mobile wallets available on foodpanda Malaysia

Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing, and merchant digitisation solutions connecting global brands with mobile-savvy consumers worldwide. Currently, 16 global e-wallet partners backed by Alipay+ have covered more than 1.3 billion digital-savvy consumers, mostly in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia is the fifth major market in Asia, according to the press release, where Alipay+ and foodpanda have collaborated to provide services with leading local mobile wallets in the region. Prior to this partnership in Malaysia, other Alipay+ partner e-wallets, including GCash in the Philippines, TrueMoney in Thailand, bKash in Bangladesh and AlipayHK in Hong Kong SAR, China, have already supported payments on their respective local foodpanda platforms.





More about Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing solutions offered by the merchants through Alipay+. The solution is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay.