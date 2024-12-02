Alipay+ expands payment services for UEFA Euro 2024

Alipay+ will provide a convenient payment experience and special benefits for global fans and travellers through its merchant network during the tournament and summer travel peak.

As of June 2024, over 400,000 merchants in Europe accept mobile payments through Alipay+ from 14 international e-wallets and banking apps. Additionally, users of more than 370 banks in Germany and Austria can pay digitally via a partnership between Alipay+ and Bluecode. Alipay+ partner wallets allow payments across key travel categories, including department stores, retail chains, convenience stores, airports, duty-free shops, F&B outlets, and attractions.





Partnering around Europe

In France, Alipay+ has partnered with Crédit Mutuel to enable acceptance at French retailers, hotels, and restaurants, and more than 500 SMEs near the Olympic stadium. Alipay+ is now accepted by G7, the leading EU taxi company, enhancing payment options for the anticipated tourism surge due to the Paris Summer Olympic Games. Popular destinations like Printemps, Galeries Lafayette, and La Vallee continue to accept Alipay+.





In the UK, a partnership with DNA Payments enables over 50,000 additional merchants to accept Alipay+, including Harrods, Liberty London, and Selfridges. In Spain, Alipay+ users can now make payments at Boqueria Market Barcelona and El Corte Ingles, and in Italy, Alipay+ expanded its partnership with Worldline Italia to upgrade Android POS terminals, benefiting tourists across thousands of locations.





Caring for the fans

From February to June, over 2,000 tickets have been distributed to customers through various campaigns in different markets, termed ‘Goal Beyond,’ in collaboration with Ant International's business partners. In Europe, Alipay+ launched a promotional lottery campaign in several countries, distributing over 400 tickets. German and Austrian fans could win tickets through the Bluecode or ‘One Football’ app.

In Asia, campaigns involving partner e-wallets have distributed 780 tickets, 8 million vouchers, and engaged over 700 million participants through various promotions. WorldFirst also awarded 172 tickets to merchants, supporting SMEs.





Designed for travelling

Asian destinations remain popular for tourists this summer, with Alipay+ widely accepted across millions of merchants in the region. In Southeast Asia, Alipay+ users can access offers through discounted voucher packs. In Japan, Alipay+ users can enjoy discounts at about 300,000 merchants, and in South Korea, summer promotions will be available at popular retail locations.

Globally, merchants are preparing for increased travel by Chinese tourists, offering exclusive benefits and seamless experiences. Alipay is widely available internationally, supporting needs for dining, shopping, accommodation, transportation, and entertainment, with various discounts.

Alipay+ has partnered with five international e-wallets to introduce promotional activities in the Chinese mainland, allowing foreign visitors to make payments using the Alipay App or their home e-wallets by scanning an Alipay+ QR code.

Ant International, headquartered in Singapore, supports global commerce with digital innovation. In collaboration with partners, it provides digital payment and financial services solutions for merchants worldwide. Alipay+ connects global merchants to consumers, offering seamless payments and deals, and enabling SMEs to enhance efficiency and achieve growth.