Alipay expands in SEA countries

The integration of the mobile payment method is aimed at connecting merchants with an estimated 520 million active users in China through Alipay’s in-app marketing platform while they are traveling overseas.

Alipay is now accepted in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville across shopping, F&B, entertainment and hospitality sectors. Partner merchants include Sajibumi, Sokimex petrol kiosks, and Legend cinemas. The payments method will also be rolled out in duty free stores managed by DUFRY at Phnom Penh International Airport, Siem Reap International Airport, and NagaWorld, an entertainment complex in Cambodia.

According to a Nielsen report, 65% of Chinese tourists used mobile payment platforms during their overseas travels, more than six times in comparison to non-Chinese tourists (11%).