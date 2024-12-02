Alipay enables in-store payment functionality in China for AR Glasses





Following this announcement, the product will support in-store payments facilitated by Alipay’s digital payment technology and multidimensional risk control solution for AR glasses, providing an efficient and secure payment experience for customers in China.

In addition, the product will begin rolling out to users starting in June 2025. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Alipay x Rokid partnership

According to the official press release, the integration of payment functions into AR glasses aims to provide an optimised and intuitive commerce experience for customers and businesses as well. In the coming years, this technology is expected to enable people to complete transactions simply by looking at or gesturing towards a product, removing friction from both physical and digital shopping. At the same time, the development may support interactive product discovery, enabling users to access real-time information, virtual try-ons, or personalised recommendations, as well as make it possible to pay instantly without reaching for a phone or wallet. For businesses, this initiative is set to provide an optimised way to engage customers through immersive experiences and location-specific offers.

Furthermore, the process of equipping Rokid Glasses with payment capabilities will bring users a smoother and more intuitive experience, while also accelerating the development of the AI glasses industry into the payments landscape.

In order to leverage the glasses, customers will need to link their Alipay account via the Rokid app and enable voice verification. The glasses were developed to scan the merchant’s Alipay QR code, as clients will confirm the transaction by voice, with payment details being shown on the display. Advantages of Payment via AR Glasses include transactions that are completed faster for phone-based QR payments, as well as no need to handle the process via smartphone.