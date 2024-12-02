Alipay enables China Jo-Jo Drugstores online and mobile payments

Through Alipays services such as Alipay and Alipay Wallet, Chinese consumers can now make e-payment for China Jo-Jos products, in both retail and online pharmacies, through mobile devices such as smartphones.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, through its own retail drugstores, wholesale distributor and online pharmacy, is a retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China.

Launched in 2004, Alipay is a third-party online payment solution in China. Alipay provides an escrow payment service that reduces transaction risks for online consumers. As of the end of 2013, the number of Alipay registered users reached 300 million and the number of partnering financial institutions exceeded 200. In addition, Alipay handles over 80 million transactions daily, 45 million of which are through mobile payment accounts.