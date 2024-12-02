Alipay, Chemist Warehouse partner to accept payments from students, visitors in New Zealand

According to Voxy.co.nz, Chinese nationals in New Zealand will be able to pay by using Alipay at Chemist Warehouse’s 14 stores around the country, and on Chemist Warehouse’s online store, providing many consumers access to their payment method of choice.

Moreover, Chemist Warehouse will offer Alipay as a payment method to Chinese visitors and students once borders reopen, as more than 407,000 people were reported to visit New Zealand from China in 2019, with Chinese students also accounting for almost 45% of international students.

Furthermore, a study also revealed that 89% of Chinese visitors to Europe are more likely to shop and spend if more merchants accepted mobile platforms such as Alipay, Voxy.co.nz reported.