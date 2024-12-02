Alipay boosts mobile payments in North America

This move will be enhancing the shopping and travel experience of Chinese consumers visiting the US and Canada, according to the company.

Alipay is expanding its partnership with DFS Group, a luxury travel retailer. The partners will launch Alipay in-store mobile payment at the DFS store in Honolulu International Airport store and at the DFS Hawaii store in Honolulus downtown T Galleria. DFS Group has previously launched Alipay in its airport stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and at JFK in New York City.

According to a statement, Alipay offers Chinese consumers a familiar in-store checkout experience, eliminating the need for cash or international credit cards, which often carry high foreign-transaction fees.