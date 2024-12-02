Alipay and Lyf Pay join nexo standards

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is one of the world’s leading payment and lifestyle platforms, and it currently serves over one billion users with its local e-wallet partners.

Lyf Pay is a multiservice mobile payment application in France that aims to streamline all of consumers’ day-to-day payment and shopping experiences by gathering all payments and associated loyalty services into a contextualised user experience.

As a Principal member, Alipay can contribute strategically to the organisation, with the option to vote and lead on new group initiatives. Both Alipay and Lyf Pay will contribute to the evolution and development of the nexo messaging protocols and specifications. The two companies will also be focused on supporting nexo’s efforts for global mobile payment acceptance.