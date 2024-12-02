Alipay+ and Khan Bank augment mobile payments in Mongolia

Powered by Alipay+, users of popular Asian and European e-wallets and payment apps will enjoy a seamless payment experience in Mongolia whenever they encounter the Alipay+ logo at participating merchants. Through the one-stop integration feature provided by Alipay+, these merchants can accept payments from partner mobile payment apps on the same QR code interfaces displayed at physical stores, or by scanning the QR code in user’s app.

In addition, Alipay+ marketing solutions will also enable the local merchants the ability to create promotions, distribute digital coupons and discount offers directly reaching users of those e-wallet super apps in their respective markets – all at the same time to achieve better marketing efficiency and scalability.

Popular e-wallets and bank apps newly brought into Mongolia by Alipay+ include Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Tinaba (Italy), MyPB by Public Bank Berhad and Touch ‘n Go Digital (Malaysia), GCash (The Philippines), Changi Pay and OCBC Digital (Singapore), Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, and Toss Pay (South Korea), and TrueMoney (Thailand).

Officials from Khan Bank said they are happy to expand their partnership with the Ant Group and accept digital payment of users from eight countries and regions powered by Alipay+ on Khan Bank terminals. This partnership is significant for not only Khan Bank, but also for Mongolia as it contributes to the development of tourism besides securing seamless payment for tourists and travellers coming to Mongolia.











Promoting seamless tourism

To celebrate this partnership, a series of promotion activities will be launched from the time of this announcement on through October 2024. Users of eight e-wallet super apps namely AlipayHK, MyPB by Public Bank Berhad, GCash, OCBC Digital, Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, Toss Pay, and TrueMoney will enjoy 10% instant discount when making their purchases on Khan Bank’s POS terminals from now through October 2024. More mobile payment service apps are expected to join in the near future.

Since post-COVID, Mongolia has seen an increase of inbound travellers since 2021. In addition, the country’s government has announced it plans to reach 1 million tourists in the 2024-2025 period.

In addition to Mongolia as one of the latest Alipay+ destinations, Alipay+ partner wallets have already been accepted at various major global destinations, including the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.