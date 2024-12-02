Alipay and Blue Code form system integration partnership

Blue Code is an optical payment solution for European banks and retailers. European banks can issue blue barcodes within their banking apps to have their users pay directly from their checking accounts. The solution works on Android and iOS and enables value-added services such as integration with loyalty systems of the merchants.

Retailers can tie Blue Code into their merchant apps and link it to their loyalty programme. The system is highly secure since it is anonymous in both directions – Blue Code never receives any personal data, neither from issuing banks, nor from participating merchants.