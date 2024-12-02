Alipay allows international app version for overseas visitors

It can be downloaded for both iOS and Android devices. Via the mini program, customers can use the ‘Prepaid Card’ service provided by the Bank of Shanghai to top up CNH. They can also use services including scanning a QR code to pay at restaurants and shops, and making online purchases through Alipay.

As such, for the International Version of Alipay, visitors can use their international debit or credit cards to load funds onto a prepaid card provided by the Bank of Shanghai within the ‘Tour Pass’ mini program. Minimum top-up for each card is CNH 100, with balance capped at CNH 2,000. The card is valid for 90 days, after which any remaining funds will be refunded automatically.