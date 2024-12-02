Alipay, Adyen to streamline global payments for users, merchants, businesses

As per the agreement, Adyen will facilitate payments outside of Chinese mainland for AliExpress, Taobao, Tmall, and Alibaba.com as the Alibaba Group looks to streamline existing payment management operations.

Adyens solutions are aimed to provide high approval rates, and streamlines settlement cycles and the access to granular data insights to optimise the payment process. The companys solution also offers Alibaba the ability to turn on additional payment methods to build trust with local customers.

