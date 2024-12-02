Alipay, Adyen, Klarna team up for Pay later solution for AliExpress

Klarnas Pay later solution is enabled by Adyen, the payments provider behind AliExpress. This will help AliExpress shoppers in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Finland to decide when and how they want to pay. According to the press release, the companies aim to expand to additional markets in the following months of 2019.

Shoppers at AliExpress can choose Pay later at the checkout, and pay for their goods after delivery. This payment alternative allows them to try items at home and keep what they love, before parting with any money. After a shopper uses Klarna for the first time, all subsequent purchases only need a single click to buy.

For more information about Klarna and Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.