Alior Bank to launch Alior Pay as part of new strategy

The bank did not give details of the new service, which it announced alongside a third-quarter net loss of USD 13.1 million. That compared with a profit of USD 31.9 million in 2021, and was due in part to the payment holidays enacted by Poland's government to help borrowers cope with higher interest rates.

Despite a deteriorating economic backdrop, Alior said it did not expect its 2022 cost of risk, money set aside against risky loans, would exceed 2021’s 1.6%.

Company officials stated that in terms of the cost of risk, cumulatively for the three quarters of 2022 they have the level of 1.47%. They expect in 2022 to end at around 1.6%, despite the deteriorating economic situation.











Previous developments of Alior Bank

In 2020, Alior Bank partnered with identity verification and authentication company Onfido to support its digital onboarding and KYC processes.

By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered technology, Alior Bank users are able to prove their identity remotely and sign up for a personal account by taking a photo of their government-issued ID and a short video selfie.

The bank has also invested in Autenti, a Polish fintech startup that provides a platform for electronic agreement signing and digital workflow of documents.

Autenti planned to use the funding proceeds to accelerate the digitisation of banks through implementing an e-signature, which is intended for clients and contractors to whom these banks address their offer. New digital solutions will streamline banking-related processes and have a positive impact on the natural environment.