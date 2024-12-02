Alior Bank, solarisBank, Raisin, Mastercard to unveil European digital bank

The new offering is planned to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Alior Bank will deliver multicurrency accounts with international transfers and deposits. solarisBank will add the banking infrastructure with its technological, compliance and regulatory framework.

Raisin through its network of partner banks, is adding various savings and investment possibilities to the offering.

Mastercard’s benefit optimisation programme will be used to offer additional services for the customers.

The product will be available for all EU residents with a focus on the German market during the first phase of the project.

A customer in Germany, while opening an account with solarisBank, will instantaneously gain access to a multicurrency account with Alior Bank and to Raisin’s savings products, says Daniel Daszkiewicz, head of fintech at Alior Bank. He adds that with Mastercard, customers will be able to buy additional value-added services.

According to solarisBank, the open API platform will use the opportunities from the EU directive PSD2 and open banking.

While they have unveiled a joint website for this development, the name of the bank has not been disclosed yet.