Align Commerce opens US/Mexico corridor for cross-border payments

Serving the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) community, Align Commerce can facilitate payments throughout North America, in addition to the 60 other countries it serves worldwide.

The US/Mexico corridor is a relevant trade region for US businesses, with more than USD 500 billion in commerce done there on an annual basis, according to the latest Census figures. However, many parties still conduct cross-border transactions with Mexico through traditional wire transfer tools.

Align`s establishment of its US/Mexico corridor follows after the company announced in March 2016 the opening of its Brazil corridor, and in February 2016 that it had launched its payment rail in China.