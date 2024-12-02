Align Commerce launches beta B2B payments system to eliminate foreign exchanges

The Align Commerce Payments Platform, now available in 34 countries, allows customers and businesses to pay in their local fiat currency and receive payments in their local currency without having to interact with foreign exchanges. For this, the payments platform uses the Bitcoin blockchain as intermediary.

According to Marwan Forzley, CEO and Founder of Align Commerce, the use of Bitcoin blockchain brings some transparency to transactions. Current legacy systems use a closed system of multiple banks and each step can be fraught with a lack of communication. With the blockchain, funding, sending, and receiving, all occur on the Bitcoin ledger and can be followed from one address to another predictably by those who know the addresses and transactions.

The payment platform can integrate with a number of common ecommerce systems such as Ubercart, WordPress ecommerce, Zencart and others. The Align Commerce Payment Platform is currently available for sending and receiving money in Austria, Belgium, China, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Philippines, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and the US. Businesses can receive payments, but not send them, via the platform in Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Sweden, and the UK.

Align Commerce is a payment service provider for global commerce. The company enables businesses and payment platforms to send and receive payments in local currency by using the blockchain as a new settlement rail.