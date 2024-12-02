AliExpress selects Newgistics for US deliveries

Newgistics said that their solution is aimed at both merchants in China and buyers in the US via faster delivery time and improved visibility into parcels in transit and a wide reach to every residential address in America, postandparcel.info reports.

“Deliveries from China will reach their U.S. destination within four to 10 days while Newgistics SmartLabel technology provides end-to-end tracking at every step of their journey – including last mile delivery through the United States Postal Service (USPS).”, the source cites.

Bill Razzouk, Newgistics’ CEO, added that their distribution platform with local USPS post office integration will give AliExpress improved delivery time while providing enhanced visibility for merchants and buyers.