AliExpress launches free-returns programme

Buyers in main areas of eight pilot countries including Russia, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia will be first to participate in the new programme. The participating products range from consumer electronics, jewellery, shoes to cosmetics products.

Under the new policy, customers with an eligible address will see a “free return” sign on the webpage of the eligible products. Customers can request a free return and refund for those products within 15 days of receiving their order.

In addition to products such as mobile phones, underwear, food categories, and customised products, products priced over USD 1000 are excluded from the programme. Customers can go to local post offices to return unwanted products and receive their refund in three days. The processing time varies depending on the payment solution they used to buy the product.