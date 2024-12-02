AliExpress heads for Indonesia

Via this agreement, consumers will be able to make offline e-payments at more than 9,000 Alfa Group convenient stores located throughout the country.

Mulyono, AliExpress head of operations, has claimed that Indonesia has more than 70 million internet users and is expected to grow to more than 100 million in the near future. Meanwhile, China Smart Logistics, the China-based shipping and logistics-information consortium that supports the delivery of AliExpress orders, will cooperate with Singapore Post and its partner in Indonesia, Indo Post, to enable delivery from China to Jakarta.

As such, Indonesian buyers can now expect their packages to arrive within two weeks, as compared to over 35 days previously, according to AliExpress. Alibaba Group owns 48% of China Smart Logistics and is a stakeholder in Singapore Post.

AliExpress has launched a localised version of its website where Indonesians can now shop in their home language and in English, choosing from a range of products that have been selected to appeal to local preferences. AliExpress also established a customer-service line where shoppers can speak with company representatives in Bahasa and English.