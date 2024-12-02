Alibagames, SafeCharge partner for gaming payments technology

SafeCharge will provide the technology for a smooth payment experience for gamers on the platform. The company will also enable mictrotransactions and offers each player the most popular local payment methods in local currency and with instructions in local languages.

The payments service provider will also handle the security side of payment transactions. Anti-fraud solutions will be embedded into its Payment Engine and suspect transactions will be identified in real time and handled accordingly in an automated way.

Alibagames offers a platform for studios to publish their games. It will manage all aspects of game publishing including servers for download and multiplayer, translation into fifteen languages by native teams with gaming expertise, community management events and full technical support.

For more information about SafeCharge, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online payments company database.