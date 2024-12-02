Alibabas payments on "Singles Day" verified with biometrics

November 11 is known as “Singles Day” in China, being the biggest day of the year for retailers in the country. A prediction made by Alipay in 2015 suggested that mobile payments would be verified by biometrics rather than passwords within three years. Moreover, Adobe Analytics calculates that US retailers earned a combined USD 14.5 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2017.

As per Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba ecommerce platforms processed 1.7 billion records per second, up from 42 million per second in 2017. The core technologies Alipay depends on are completely open, and the company has opened up its technologies including distributed middleware, distributed databases, blockchain, and biometrics developed since 2015. The company is using blockchain to trace the origins of cross-border orders for 150 million items.