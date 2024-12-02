Alibabas counterfeit reporting system undergoes revision

The system, called TaoProtect, is designed to make it easier for companies to report merchants who are selling counterfeit products on the Taobao and Tmall platforms, facilitating the removal of infringing product listings. Via TaoProtect, companies can also file complaints for other IP violations such as copyright infringement, patent infringement and unfair use of trademarks.

TaoProtect is similar to another IP-complaint system operated by Alibaba called AliProtect that covers global wholesale marketplace Alibaba.com, global shopping website AliExpress and China wholesale marketplace 1688.com.

The debut of the English version of TaoProtect will make the system more accessible to Western companies, said Xinghao Wang, Alibaba Group’s US-based senior intellectual property protection manager. Due to the size of Taobao and Tmall—Alibaba’s China retail platforms host some 10 million active sellers—the company also works with rights holders to make its efforts more effective.

To safeguard the rights of all parties, the TaoProtect process is set up to determine whether complaints are legitimate, and to ensure that Taobao and Tmall merchants who abide by the platforms agreed procedures are not unlawfully penalised.