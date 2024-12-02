Alibaba.com opens platform to US sellers

Previously, US SMEs could only source goods on Alibaba.com because the site had originally been launched to connect suppliers in China with buyers in overseas markets, largely those in the US. A new program will allow them to sell on the platform as well.

The Chinese company has also rolled out a series of new features to support the onboarding and marketing efforts of new US suppliers on the site. Sellers will be able to build and manage a digital store on the platform, will be offered CRM and communications tools for customer-relationship management and digital-marketing tools to target likely customers, as well as online payments starting July 25. Online payments will not be immediately available to sellers in New York and Nevada at launch.