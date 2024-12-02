Alibaba.com, Coupa team up for extended customer reach

The agreement provides Coupa customers with a way to find and source from suppliers on Alibaba.com. Coupa customers will have access to additional global suppliers from Alibaba.com while Alibaba.com suppliers will have additional reach into Coupa customers headquartered in over 40 countries.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based financial applications. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

Alibaba.com is a platform for cross-border wholesale trade serving millions of buyers and suppliers around the globe.