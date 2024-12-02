Alibaba, Youku Tudou working on target ads technology for online shoppers

Victor Koo, Youku Tudou chief executive officer, has informed that the company is working on a current technology which can support the advertising functionality and that ads may resemble the floating text and links that sometimes appear within what YouTube clips display, which are annotations integrated by the videos creator.

Such ads, for example, make up 8.3% of revenue for the online platform Tencent.

Alibaba has already bought a 16.5% stake in Youku.

