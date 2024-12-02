Alibaba, WHA Corporation to work on ecommerce project

According to Bangkok Post, the project will support local companies and serve the countrys logistics system and online trading. The government and Alibaba signed several agreements in 2018 to develop the countrys ecommerce and logistics industries through Alibabas platform.

WHA will be granted 232 rai in Chachoengsaos Bang Pakong district for an ecommerce special economic zone, with an investment of THB 1.3 billion in robotics, automation, logistics, and a digital centre.

In addition, Alibaba wants to use Thailand as a hub to provide their products on its online marketplace to neighboring countries and link to the global market.