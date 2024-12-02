Alibaba upgrades Weitao feature for Taobao and Tmall

Weitao is also updating its layout to feature more-personalised experiences for consumers, especially for loyal customers of a brand. The upgrade would help brands leverage content to interact with consumers, while streamlining the shopping experience.

The experience starts with a shopper’s customer-engagement score, displayed in a thermometer graphic, when they visit brand’s Weitao page, whether through Tmall or the dedicated Weitao tab on the Taobao homepage. This scoring system measures the degree of engagement between brands and their consumers based not purely on transaction, but also interaction. A higher score translates into more perks and benefits for the customer.

The new format will be extended to more brands and content creators on the channel in the coming months of 2019.