Alibaba to launch paid membership programme

To become VIP members, loyalty members who have 1,000 points or more can opt for paying an additional USD 17 per year (CNH 88). Those with less than 1,000 points can pay around USD 176 (CNH 888) per year for the upgrade.

VIP members gain access to Alibaba’s music-streaming platform, video-streaming platform, and other services. They receive a 5% discount on purchases from Tmall Supermarket and from 88 local and international brands on Taobao and Tmall.

The total value of benefits available estimated by Alibaba is around USD 397 (CNH 2000), with customers accumulating points based on transaction volume, as well as the level of their engagement.

The programme is an extension of 88 Membership Club, Alibaba’s existing loyalty programme, free for Tmall and Taobao customers.

